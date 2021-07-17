Spezia banned for Two years over Sadiq Umar transfer

FIFA has slammed Italian Serie A side Spezia with a two-year transfer ban for breaching its regulations and Italian immigration laws surrounding the club’s dealing with minors from Nigeria.

The verdict was published on Friday in a case that span four years, between 2013-2017 when Spezia were believed to have acted in contravention with Fifa regulations regarding the movement of minors to foreign countries.

According to the report the club brought 13 Nigerian minors including Umar Sadiq, all of whom were under the age of 18 at the time.

Umar was 16 in 2013 when he first arrived Italy, he would later to sold to Roma in 2016 for a profit of just under €2.5 million.

The club breached “Fifa Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) by bringing several Nigerian minors into Italy using a scheme aimed at circumventing the aforesaid RSTP article as well as national immigration law,” said Fifa.

“The Fifa Disciplinary Committee took into account that Spezia Calcio accepted responsibility for its serious regulatory violations, and imposed a registration ban … for four registration periods and a fine of 500,000 Swiss (US$544,000).”

Spezia’s American owners have stated they’ll appeal the decision.