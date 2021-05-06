Spartak Moscow willing to make Chelsea’s Victor Moses loan deal Permanent

Spartak Moscow PR department director Anton Festisov has insisted that it will not be too expensive to sign Chelsea winger Victor Moses on a permanent deal for five million Euros.

The former Nigeria international joined Krasno-Belye on loan in October until the end of the season with a non compulsory option to buy set at five million Euros.

Moses has caught the eye since the resumption of the Russian Premier League. He bagged two assists in the last game against Arsenal Tula.

Everything is pointing to the fact that the 2013 AFCON winner will be offered a permanent deal should the Red-Whites qualify for the Champions League.