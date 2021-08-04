Sparta Rotterdam ties down “great talent” Maduka Okoye to new Four-year deal

Maduka Okoye has signed a contract extension with Sparta Rotterdam until 2025.

Okoye, 21, penned a new four-year contract with the Rotterdam club, a year after he joined from lowly German lower division side Dusseldorf.

In a statement on the club’s website, Sparta Rotterdam announced the new deal for the Nigeria international.

Sparta Rotterdam and Maduka Okoye have agreed a contract extension. The 21-year-old goalkeeper signs a new contract for four seasons, as a result of which he is stuck at Het Kasteel until 2025.

Speaking on the deal, Technical Director Henk van Stee described the young goalkeeper as a productive investment, who has delivered on the job.

‘A year ago we hired Maduka, because we thought he was a great talent’, said Henk van Stee.

“Last season he proved us right. With ten clean sheets in 28 games, he contributed to the club’s eighth place finish and was even voted Player of the Season by the supporters. He made great strides last season, he is also the first goalkeeper of the Nigerian national team.

The new deal is also to ward off interests from competitions circling on the Okoye, the latest being AZ Alkmaar.

van Stee reacting to the prospect of Maduka Okoye leaving the club this season after a fantastic debut in the Eredivisie said, ‘Obviously this meant there was a lot of interest in him, but we both had the intention to continue longer and are very happy that we are extending his contract.’