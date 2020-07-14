Sparta Rotterdam Move a New Chapter – Maduka Okoye

Maduka Okoye says he’s delighted to start a new chapter in his career after signing for Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam on Monday.

Maduka sealed his dream move to the Dutch Eredivisie side from German club Fortuna Düsseldorf following the expiration of his contract.

The Dutch side confirmed in a statement on their official website that the 20-year-old signed a two-year contract with another another option of two further years.

The club also added that Okoye received interest from other teams, but decided to sign for Sparta Rotterdam to continue his development.

‘With Maduka, we bring in great talent who has a lot of potentials. He was in the interest of several clubs from different countries, but he believes he can take the next step in Sparta.

“We believe he can be of value to this club and are happy that he signed here,” Henk van Stee, the coach of the team said.

In his reaction to the transfer, Okoye said, he’s happy to open another chapter in his career.

“New Chapter in my Career. Happy to be part of the Sparta family! #eredivisie,” he posted on social media.