Sparta Rotterdam boss Fraser full of praise for Okoye

Sparta Rotterdam boss Henk Fraser has hailed Maduka Okoye following his impressive performance in recent outings for the club.

Okoye linked up with the Eredivisie club this summer after severing ties with Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The Nigeria international signed a two-year contract with the option of another two years.

Okoye has featured in Rotterdam’s last five games after initially playing second fiddle to the experienced Benjamin van Leer.

“You can compare his (Okoye) situation with that of De Goeij” (former Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper) Fraser,” told rijnmond.nl.

“Both keepers already had a lot of talent at a young age, but also the right character to develop further. When I made the choice for Benji (Van Leer, ed.) Okoye got to work with it very well. the reason he’s so good is because Benji is fighting back. So he also feels the pressure to perform. ”

“I like keepers who are dynamic and athletic. He has a big body too. But it’s about holding back balls. And he does that more than properly too.”

The 21 goal-old goalkeeper, who has kept two clean sheets for Henk Fraser’s men this season, will hope to maintain his fine form in goal as Rotterdam take on Willem II in their next league game on December 13.