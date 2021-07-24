Spalleti says Napoli star Osimhen, ‘runs too much and makes mistakes’

Napoli Boss Luciano Spalletti will hope striker Victor Osimhen maintains his goal scoring form when I Partenopei face off against Bayern Munich in pre-season next weekend.

Osimhen notched his fifth goal of the off season in the 1-0 victory against Pro Vercelli on Saturday.

The 22 year-old Nigerian, who joined the club last season, has been in blistering form and could face his biggest test yet when the Bavarians host them in Germany.

Speaking in his post-match presser, Spalleti praised the club’s most prized player, but identified areas needing improvement.

“Osimhen is a striker who has the ability to transform every ball that comes his way into chances,” Spalleti said.

‘He is a generous player who runs a lot and every now and then this intense race can cause him some mistakes, but he is an important player, complete and we rely a lot on him.’