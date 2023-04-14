Spalleti declares Osimhen fit for Weekend’s Game against Verona, Offers no Guarantees for Returning Striker

Victor Osimhen in training ahead of the Serie A clash against AC Milan. Photo credit | sscnapoli

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti will consider picking Victor Osimhen to play some part in the Serie A match against Verona on Saturday.

Osimhen returned to full training on the eve of the game, having been out for three weeks with an adductor injury he picked while on international duty with Nigeria.

 

 

The 24 year-old missed three games, including a double against AC Milan – Serie A and UCL – both of which his side lost.

In the pre-match presser ahead of Saturday’s game, Spalleti confirmed the Nigerian forward is in the squad and could get minutes.

” Osimhen will be in the squad for tomorrow’s game,” Spalletti disclosed.

” Whoever ends up playing, they’ll have to approach it knowing that they’re playing in one of the biggest games of the season.”

Napoli’s dip in form has coincided with the Forward’s absence and they managed just a win in the three games.

Although the Partenopei are considered favorites to win this season’s Serie A title – there are 12 points between them and second placed Lazio after 29 matches – the Manager warns against the threats posed by their next opponent, and charged the fans to get behind the team at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

“Verona are a well-organised side who’ve caused many teams difficulties. They present a number of dangers but we are really motivated to overcome them.

“We must be mature and take care of what we have in front of us. The lads must put in the kind of performance that we’ve become accustomed to.”

“Right now, we must all be united and come together in our love for Naples and Napoli. I find it incomprehensible to deny this team the support they need. This is the time to lose yourself in your love for Napoli.”

