Spalleti declares Osimhen fit for Weekend’s Game against Verona, Offers no Guarantees for Returning Striker

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti will consider picking Victor Osimhen to play some part in the Serie A match against Verona on Saturday.
Osimhen returned to full training on the eve of the game, having been out for three weeks with an adductor injury he picked while on international duty with Nigeria.
The 24 year-old missed three games, including a double against AC Milan – Serie A and UCL – both of which his side lost.
In the pre-match presser ahead of Saturday’s game, Spalleti confirmed the Nigerian forward is in the squad and could get minutes.
” Osimhen will be in the squad for tomorrow’s game,” Spalletti disclosed.
