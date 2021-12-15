Soweto Derby: Ndah helps Pirates pick a point against Swallows

Olisa Ndah made his 12th league appearance for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in this season’s PSL.

Ndah featured for the entire duration of the match against Moroka Swallows and it ended 1-1, the Buccaneers extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven.

The Nigerian CB who joined Pirates in the summer has become a super regular for the four times PSL champions.

On Tuesday he put on display a decent performance and though he had made a goal line clearance but that effort wouldn’t count because the Referee had pointed to the spot for a penalty from an earlier tackle from another Pirates player.

The Soweto derby was decided by two first-half goals, one apiece; first from the visitors in the opening three minutes from Bandile Shandu before the equalizer by the hosts from the spot.

Currently, Pirates are third in the standings after 16 rounds of matches one more than three teams behind them , who could leapfrog them should they record victories in their games.