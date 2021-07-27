Southampton Boss Hasenhuttl promotes Oludare to first team

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has promoted versatile Nigerian defender Oludare Olufunwa to first team.

Olufunwa, 19, trained with the Saints first team last week and participated in the pre-season friendly against Fulham on Saturday, coming off the bench for the last thirteen minutes.

Boss Hasenhüttl was without Poland center-back Jan Bednarek at the start of pre-season and Denmark star Jannik Vestergaard has yet to report for club duties after his participation in the 2020 European Championship.