South Africa’s Triumph, Lucky Ellis and interesting WAFCON Fun Facts

The 12th edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has ended with South Africa crowned as Champions and for the first time.

Lead by the inspirational Coach and two-time CAF Women’s Coach of the Year, Desiree Ellis, South Africa defeated host nation Morocco 2-1 at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah on Saturday night.

Hildah Magaia was the star on the night, her brace lifted one nation and broke the hearts of another.

It was a second consecutive final for Banyana Banyana following the 2018 final’s defeat to Nigeria in Ghana.

What’s even more interesting about this tournament are some fun facts we gathered, all of with the Number three theme.

Here they Are:

1. Three Players (Ghizlane Chebbak, Rasheedat Ajibade, Hildah Magaia) finished with three goals at the WAFCON 2022

2.On the third attempt as Coach Desiree Ellis won South Africa their first ever WAFCON title.

3. South Africa are the third different winners of the WAFCON title.

🇿🇦 𝐀 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐎 👸 Hildah Magaia scored 2️⃣ goals to guide the Banyana Banyana to their first ever #TotalEnergiesWAFCON title! 💫#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 | #EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/2ofNDfbZaj — #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) July 23, 2022

4. Desiree Ellis joins Eucharia Uche and Florence Omagbemi as former NT Players to win the WAFCON as Coaches

5. Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco are now the only WAFCON finalists never to win the tournament.

6. Morocco are the third host to reach a WAFCON final and lose (2000 South Africa, 2016 Cameroon).