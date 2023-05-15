Players AbroadWorld Football Maroka Swallows Offer Akpeyi Contract Extension By Joseph Obisesan - May 15, 2023 0 116 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Daniel Akpeyi could get a new deal at Moroka Swallows. Photo | IG (dapkeyi) South African Premier League side, Moroka Swallows, have begun negotiating a new contract with goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi. Akpeyi, 36, has been in impressive form; backing up his qualities with fine performances. He has kept four clean sheets for Swallows FC in the last seven games. Plans for extending his contract for another year are being discussed, and all attention is on the team’s final match in the league against Marumo Gallants. Talks have already begun and are anticipated to proceed over the following weeks to contemplate a 12-month prolongation. Swallows are presently 9th in the standings with a total of 37 points.