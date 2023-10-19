South Africa vs Nigeria: Ime Okon Considers International Future

South Africa’s 19-year-old Ime Okon has expressed his interest in representing Nigeria.
Okon who was born to a Nigerian father in South Africa, hasn’t shut the door on playing for Nigeria, but acknowledged that the competition in the Super Eagles will be challenging.
His dual nationality has opened the door for him to potentially play for either South Africa or Nigeria.
Currently in his first season in the PSL topflight with SuperSport, the defender was promoted to the senior team by coach Gavin Hunt in July.
Impressively, he caught the attention of Bafana Bafana head coach, Hugo Broos, and was named in the preliminary squads for September and October international windows.
“I just don’t want any pressures, but I just keep my mind open to both and whatever comes first then we’ll see what happens because it’s quite a tough decision for me,” Okon said about his international future.
“South Africa is the country I was born and bred in, but Nigeria now is my home where my dad is from.