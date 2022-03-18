Sor, Olayinka power Slavia Prague into UECL Last Eight

Peter Olayinka netted the opener, while winger, Yira Sor bagged the third goal for Slavia Prague in their 4-3 loss to LASK Linz in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
Sor assisted the second goal as well, taking his tally to five goals and an assist in the competition, all in the knockouts, while Olayinka now has three goals in eight appearances.
