Sor, Olayinka power Slavia Prague into UECL Last Eight

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - FEBRUARY 24: Yira Collins Sor of Slavia Prague celebrate with goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League of the other play-off round match between SK Slavia Prague and Fenerbahce at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague, Czech Republic on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Peter Olayinka netted the opener, while winger, Yira Sor bagged the third goal for Slavia Prague in their 4-3 loss to LASK Linz in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Sor assisted the second goal as well, taking his tally to five goals and an assist in the competition, all in the knockouts, while Olayinka now has three goals in eight appearances.

It is Slavia’s third Quarter Final in their last three European campaigns.
They next face Cyriel Dessers’ Feyenoord in the last 8 of the competition.

