World Football Son Heung-min Spoils the NLD Party for Arsenal By Joseph Obisesan - September 24, 2023

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his 2nd goal with James Maddison during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) In a thrilling North London derby at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur had to settle for a share of the spoils. Tottenham twice came from behind to secure their first away point against Arsenal since 2019. Straight off the bat, the Gunners began strongly and their early pressure paid off in the 26th minute when Bukayo Saka's curled strike was deflected into his own net by Cristian Romero. However, Tottenham gradually grew into the match and scored an equalizer before half-time when Son Heung-min scored after an excellent work from James Maddison. In the second half, Arsenal once again took the lead as Saka converted from the penalty spot after a handball by Romero in the box. But Tottenham responded quickly, with Maddison capitalizing on a mistake from Jorginho and setting up Son for a clinical finish. The draw extends Arsenal's unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches, with seven wins and two draws. Tottenham remains ahead of their City rivals on goal difference in the Premier League standings as they prepare for a crucial clash against Liverpool in their next fixture.