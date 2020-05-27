Solskjaer reveals Ighalo Could Stay at Manchester United Beyond Current deal

There’s a new twist to the Odion Ighalo-Manchester United affair as Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed the club is keen to keep the player and have opened talks with Shanghai Shenhua for a possible extension of the Striker’s Loan deal.

Ighalo joined Manchester United in January on an initial six month deal as cover for Marcus Rashford, but the suspension of football activities in Europe over the COVID-19 outbreak interrupted the campaign.

The deal which is due to end on May 31 means Ighalo will return to China unless the clubs reach an agreement on extending his loan.

Per BBC Sport, Solskjaer addressed the long running debate about whether he wants to keep his Nigerian striker, in spite of first choice striker Rashford back in training.

“At the moment nothing’s been agreed yet,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

Solskjaer added: “The loan deal went to the end of May now, so obviously he’s supposed to be going back.

“We’re in dialogue and hopefully [he can stay]. They’ve been great towards us, his club, and allow him to play for his dream club.

“It’s been been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish off what he started, maybe with a trophy or two.

“Their league is going to start soon so we are just waiting to see.”