Solskjaer Counting on Ighalo to Deliver Goals

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Odion Ighalo will deliver the goods for the side.

Ighalo, a January deadline-day signing, made his first appearance for the Red Devils in Monday’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea.

The former Super Eagles striker, who is on loan from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Greenland Shenhua for the remainder of the season, came off the bench for Anthony Martial in the 91st minute.

He could have capped off his cameo debut with a dream goal but he was denied by Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Reacting to Ighalo’s performance, Solskjaer believes the Nigerian will come good for United.

“Happy for him that he got his debut. Created a good chance, unfortunately didn’t score but sure he’ll get his goals,” the Norwegian told express.co.uk.

Ighalo, who became the first Nigerian to play for the club, did not train with his new team-mates until the weekend because of a 14-day period away from Carrington following his arrival from China, where the coronavirus broke out.

United chiefs turned their attention to Ighalo after failing in their attempts to sign other strikers including Bournemouth’s Josh King and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

He is drafted in as a stop-gap measure for injured Marcus Rashford who will be out of action for close to four months.

The former Watford striker scored 16 goals in 56 appearances for the Hornets between 2015 and 2017 during his first spell in the Premier League.