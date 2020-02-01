Solskjaer confident Ighalo Will Deliver for Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited with the prospect of working with Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo.

The Premier League club pulled one of the biggest surprises of the transfer window when they announced the signing of the former Watford striker on a six-month loan deal from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day.

Manchester United have been in the market for a new striker after Marcus Rashford was ruled out with a double stress fracture in his back.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t convince Paris Saint-German Forward Edinson Cavani to move to Old Trafford in spite of the Uruguay’s desire to leave the Parc des Princes.

The club was also linked with interests for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, before he secured a move to Hertha Berlin.

In the weeks before the deadline day capture, Ighalo and Algeria’s Islam Slimani were the prominent names linked with United.

While Ighalo is expected to join up with his new teammates in the next few days, United boss, Solskjaer expressed his excitement with finally landing the Striker.

Reports in England revealed the 30 year-old also received offers from Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A side Inter Milan.

‘Odion is an experienced player. He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us,’ the United boss told the club website.

‘A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.’ he added.

Ighalo enjoyed his time in the Premier League with Watford, scoring 33 goals in 82 appearances before leaving for China.

Moses scores but it Ends in Defeat for Nantes

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was on target for Nantes in their French Ligue defeat to Rennes on Friday.

The game ended 3-2 away in the favour of Rennes, but it was Moses Simon who grabbed the headline once more following his superb display.

The hosts fell behind in the 47th minute following an own goal by Damien Silva, before Raphina restored parity with nineteen minutes left on the clock, after M’Baye Niang missed from the spot.

Simon restored the lead for his side with a goal in the 80th minute, but lack the visitors were punished for their lack of concentration as Rennes battled in additional time to steal all the three points.

Late strikes from Benjamin Bourigeaud and Raphinha in the 95th and 97th minutes respectively, did the damage and made sure Moses and his teammates returned home empty handed.

Meanwhile, Moses has now scored three league goals and registered three assists in 20 league games.

Nantes remain sixth on the log with 32 points and just a point away from fourth position.