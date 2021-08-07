Solid show for Uzoho in pre-season for League title hopeful APOEL Nicosia

Francis Uzoho played 45 minutes in APOEL Nicosia’s 1-1 result in a pre-season friendly against Cypriot rivals AEK Larnaca on Saturday.

Uzoho started the game and kept a clean sheet before his substitution at half time.

APOEL had taken a 20th minute lead through Paulo Vinicius, but 10 changes followed in the second half, the Nigeria international among those who was rested.

However, as it was looking like APOEL could run away with the slim victory, Thiago Ferreira dos Santos responded for the visitors in the 77th minute, snatching an equalizer that would eventually settle the outcome of the game.