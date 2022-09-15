Players Abroad Sodje wades in on Cafu, Neville spat over Football’s GOAT debate By Joseph Obisesan - September 15, 2022 0 103 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil Van Dijk. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) Former Nigeria International, Sam Sodje, has claimed that Gary Neville’s choice of who does it for him as the greatest player in the world should not cause a stir, as it is only a personal opinion. Gary Neville came under a scathing attack from World Cup winner and Brazil legend, Cafu, in the wake of the former Manchester United’s choice in the GOAT debate. Neville picked Ronaldo over Lionel Messi as the greatest football player of all time. The Englishman’s choice, however, didn’t go down with Cafu, who called out Gary Neville for his take. Cafu argues that a player with very little achievement like Neville should’t be considered an authority on the matter.