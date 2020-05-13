Sodje Reveals Biggest Super Eagles Regret

Former Nigerian Center Back Sam Sodje has revealed that he regrets not playing enough games for the Super Eagles before his retirement from football.

Sodje made his international debut in a 3–0 friendly defeat to Romania in Bucharest, playing the full 90 minutes.

He also started and played 90 minutes in Nigeria’s friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and France in 2009.

Sodje made his competitive debut for the Super Eagles in June 2009, starting in a 3–0 CAF Third Round 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Kenya.

However reoccurring knee injuries stopped him from making further appearances for the Eagles.

“I was unlucky not to play more, because I was always injured and I couldn’t come for a lot of games, but the few time that I played, I think I really did well, but the only regret I had is that Nigeria fans really didn’t watch me play much longer, because ability wise, I should have played more,” Sodje told footballlive.

He added that despite his struggle with injuries, he’s happy to fulfill his childhood dream of playing for Nigeria.

“My dream was to play a game for Nigeria and I was lucky to play more and I’m proud of that.”

Sodje spent almost his entire career playing in his country of birth, England, He played for Stevenage Borough, Reading, West Bromwich Albion, Watford and Leeds United.