Sodje Backs Calvin Bassey, Tips Him For Success in Fulham

Former Nigerian CB, Efe Sodje has thrown his weight behind Calvin Bassey, and argues that a move back to England is the best decision for the Defender.
Ajax are currently looking to offload Bassey and it was reported that Fulham were willing to pay 21 million Euros for the 23 year-old.
On the back of incessant criticisms by former Ajax players turned pundits, Sodje believes the young player was not given the support needed to excel in the Netherlands.
“He is not a central defender, he can play Left-back and Left Wing-back, but not central defence as he is being used at Ajax,” Sodje explained on Brila FM’s Brekfast show, “No Holds Barred” with Ifeanyi Udeze.
“When he was at Rangers and played in his natural position, he played really well and was a very good and technical player. I like the way he plays and him coming to Fulham is a good thing, he will shine at Fulham, he is a young player, and he is going to perform well.”