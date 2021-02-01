Sodeeq Yusuf stars again as Sunshine Stars see off Enugu Rangers

Sunshine Stars produced a superb attacking display at the Akure Sports Complex in Akure to beat Rangers 3 – 1 on Sunday.

The home side took the lead in the 24th minute after the in form Sodeeq Yusuf scored with a close range finish.

Sunshine Stars doubled their advantage four minutes after half hour mark with a devastating counter attacking play.

Yusuf combined with Chinedu Udechukwu who squared the ball for Fuad Ekelojuoti to finish from close range for his first goal of the season.

The Flying Antelopes came out blazing in the second half and they managed to change the score line with half an hour left to play.

Godspower Aniefiok’s scored a lovely header from Dauda Madaki’s free kick to reduce the deficit in the 59th minute.

Rangers’ hope of a comeback only lasted for three minutes as the home team restored their two-goal advantage.

This time, it was Udechukwu who curled in a beautiful free kick from the edge of the area after Ekelojuoti was brought down.

Both sides were reduced to ten men late on in the game as Sunshine’s Bright Akpojuvewho and Ifeanyi Nweke (Rangers) were sent off.

The victory moved Sunshine Stars into the top four for the first time this season, while Rangers dropped to 10th on the log.