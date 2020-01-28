Sochaux Coach Frau likens Osimhen to Mbappe

Former Paris Saint Germain forward Pierre-Allain Frau believes Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has a lot of similarities with Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe was a key member of the 2018 France World Cup winning squad, and is regarded as one of the best forwards in world football.

Osimhen on his part, has been in brilliant form for the Les Dogues, netting 15 Ligue Un goals in 18 starts thus far.

The pair faced each other for the first time this season in last Sunday’s French Ligue 1 clash between Lille and PSG.

Frau believes that the youngsters are joy to watch and added that they share some similarities.

“You tell me about two immense talents, Both of them are already young and we have come to see them for a long time, for our happiness,” Frau said to La Voix Du Nord.

“I enjoy watching them. Their big point in common is speed. They are both very fast and make a lot of difference with their calls and their races.

“When they are gone, we no longer catch up with them”.

This season, Osimhen has netted 18 goals in 32 appearances for club and country, while Mbappe has 21 strikes in 25 matches for PSG and France.