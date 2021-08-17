Sivasspor 0-1 Konyaspor: Kayode Olanrewaju, Leke James shut out!

Leke James and Olanrewaju Kayode started for Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig game against Konyaspor but the duo fired blanks as Yigidos fell 1-0 at home.
In their first game of the league season, neither Kayode nor James managed to influence the game and their team as much as expected and both would eventually be replaced.
The duo had been involved in the team’s UEFA Europa Conference League campaign, helping them reach the play-off round of the competition.
On Monday though, despite a combined 7 shots between the Nigerian forwards, it was Sokol Cikalleshi’s 88th minute goal that decided the clash and in favor of Konyaspor.
Meanwhile, summer signing Azubuike Okechukwu was an unused substitute.