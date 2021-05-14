Simy Nwankwo’s Crotone Exit A Certainty – Club Director

FC Crotone sporting director Giuseppe Ursino has stated that the club is getting set for the imminent exit of Nigerian striker and club top scorer Simeon Nwankwo.

Ursino admits that a number of clubs in Italy and abroad have shown interest in signing Nwankwo igerian striker in the summer transfer window.

The 29 year-old Nigerian Forward featured last night for Crotone in the Serie A clash against Verona.

Nwankwo provided an assist to give his side an early lead. He set up Ounas for the first goal after just 2 minutes in.

Ounas then turned provider for Junior Messias to extend the lead in the 75th minute.

But the visitors halved the deficit with just three minutes of regular time left.

A Salvatore Molina owngoal saw Verona register a goal, but it would prove to be just a consolation as Crotone held on for the win.