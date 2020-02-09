Simy Nwankwo Scores Winning Goal for FC Crotone

Simeon Nwankwo was on target for Crotone in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Cremonese in an Italia Serie B match at Stadio Ezio Scida.

Nwankwo was the hero for the promotion chasing side as he netted the only goal of the game, brightening his team chances of sealing an automatic ticket back to the Elite League.

After failing to record victories in their last two outings, Crotone showed huge hunger and determination to edge the visitors.

They bossed proceedings and dominated possession but couldn’t make it count with the opponents sitting deep.

However, both sides went into the break goalless after failing to make the breakthrough in the first 45 minutes.

On resumption of the second half, the host continued from they left off and kept piling up the pressure.

Eventually, Nwankwo scored the winner for Crotone three minutes from time after making the most of an assist from Mattia Mustacchio.

The victory however saw Giovanni Stroppa’s team climb to second spot in the league table with 37 points.

Nwankwo, who was on for the entire duration of match, has now scored ten goals in 21 league appearances thus far this season.

He will hope to maintain his good form in front of goal when his team take on Juve Stabia in their next league match on Saturday.