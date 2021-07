Serie A side Udinese have reportedly joined the race to sign forward Simy Nwankwo from Crotone in this transfer window.

Simy is expected to leave Crotone, who will play in Serie B next season, before the start of the new campaign, but most suitors have been skeptical of the player’s $10million valuation.

Udinese have a history of signing Nigerian players, having signed Christian Obodo, Odion Ighalo and William Troost-Ekong in the past.