Simy Nwankwo nets 12th League Goal, but has only won Crotone Five Points

Simy Nwankwo scored his 12th league goal of the season in FC Crotone’s 3-2 defeat away from home to SS Lazio on Friday.

The Nigerian Forward brought the relegation battling Crotone back on level terms twice in the game, cancelling out goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto.

However, the hosts nicked all three points late in the game courtesy Felipe Calcedo’s 84th minute sumptuous volley.

Simy has 14 goals contribution (12 goals 2 assists) this term, way more than his two previous Serie A campaigns with the club.

However, his 12 goals this season have come in just 9 games of his 27 appearances.

In his post-match presser, Crotone Manager Mister Cosmi praised his team’s resilience but highlighted their shortcomings in the game.

“I’m a bit regretful, because we were good at recovering twice and after the 2-2, except for the Immobile occasion, we didn’t really suffer anything. I don’t want to find justifications, but being outside and trying to communicate with the bench was not easy, you lack immediacy,” the Manager said.

“It is true that we concede a lot of goals but it is also true that we manage to score them, if you score six goals between Turin and Lazio you usually have six points instead of three.”

Despite his impressive goal scoring for this season, and Crotone’s top scorer of the campaign, Simy Nwankwo’s goals have secured just five points for Rossoblù.

Crotone are seven points from safety and will get the chance to make amends for Friday’s oversight when they host Bologna in the next Serie A fixture.