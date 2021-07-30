Simy Nwankwo linked with Tottenham, but here’s why it will not happen

The future of Simy Nwankwo at Crotone is still uncertain as the forward continues to be linked with several clubs.

Simy is likely to move but while Crotone’s valuation of the 29 year-old has been a stumbling block, the Nigerian also has his preference and clearly wants a move with bigger prospects for his career.

While European football isn’t his immediate priorities, sources close to the player say his next move must guarantee regular game time.

So far he has not featured for the club in pre-season, perhaps as all parties continue to look for the best way forward.

According to several outlets in the UK the Nigerian could become a subject of interest from English premier league side Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs new director of football, Fabio Paratici is looking in the player’s direction as back up for Harry Kane in the coming season.

Last term, Simy scored 20 goals in the Serie A, shooting his market value to about €8 million, the highest in his career.

The performance and his goalscoring history has caught the eyes of many and British tabloids are suggesting there are whispers of the player’s name at the Tottenham Stadium for a possible move this transfer window.