Simy Nwankwo finish Season as Serie B Top Scorer

Simy Nwankwo was in action for Crotone in their Italian Serie B game on Friday, the Nigerian hoping to add to his 20-goal tally.

Crotone, who were crowned Serie B champions and gained promotion to the Serie A last week faced Trapani, but Simy fired blank and his team lost 2-0.

The Nigerian eventually finished top scorer in the division with 20 goals, one ahead of Perugia’s Pietro Lemmello.

Meanwhile the Nigerian forward is attracting interest from next season’s champions league campaigner SS Lazio as well as fellow Serie A side Udinese.