Simy Nwankwo equals AC Milan Legend George Weah’s Serie A record

Crotone lost a dramatic game against SSC Napoli at the weekend, but Nigerian Forward Simy Nwankwo’s brace in the clash saw him equal an Italian Serie A record.

Simy became the third African player in the history of the Serie A to go on a goalscoring run of five consecutive matches.

AC Milan legend George Weah set the record in September 1996 and it was tied by Senegal’s Keita Balde in May 2017.

The Nigerian started his run with a goal against Atalanta, then bagged a brace against Torino and Lazio.

He found the back of the net against Bologna, before capping it with another brace over Napoli.

So far this season, Simy has scored 15 goals and grabbed two assists in 29 league appearances.