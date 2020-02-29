Simy Nwankwo Dreams Serie A Return

Simy Nwankwo has expressed his desire to achieve top-flight promotion with his Italian Serie B side, Crotone FC.

Crotone were relegated at the end of 2017/2018 season and have found it difficult to return to the elite division since then.

Their attempt to secure promotion at the end of 2018/2019 season was unsuccessful after finishing 12th.

They are well on course to achieve the feat this time around having amassed 43 points so far to sit joint-second on the Italian Serie B standings.

And their second position on the log means they could earn an automatic qualification spot.

They won their last game against Virtus Entella on Friday night with Simy getting on the score sheet.

The Nigerian forward said he and his teammates are focused and are not looking at the teams around them.

“We don’t think of the other teams but only of us,” Simy told Tuttosport.

“I want to try to win as many games as possible to achieve what we have set ourselves, the rest now doesn’t interest me.”

Simy went on to stress the tough task of maintaining momentum in Serie B.

“Serie B is difficult,” he continued.

“A team cannot think they always have the same continuity and consistency to always play the same way.”

“The football we offer seems simple, but it is not always easy to keep up the pace.”