Simy Nwankwo Can’t Stop Scoring

Nigerian attacker Simy Nwankwo scored the all important goal for Crotone as they beat Pordenone Calcio 1-0 on Monday.
Simy connected with a pass from Salvatore Molina to score on the stroke of half time.
The 6’7 gangling striker was later replaced by Maxi Lopez in stoppage time.
Simy, who also scored hat-trick last weekend against Cittadella, has now contributed the most goals in Serie B this season.
This season, the Forward has been involved in 22 goals ( 18 goals and 4 assists) for Crotone and has been crucial to Crotone’s Serie A promotion campaign.
Crotone are second on the table with 61 points from 34 games and with just 5 games more to play, they could be returning to the Italian top flight.