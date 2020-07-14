Simy Nwankwo Can’t Stop Scoring

Nigerian attacker Simy Nwankwo scored the all important goal for Crotone as they beat Pordenone Calcio 1-0 on Monday.

Simy connected with a pass from Salvatore Molina to score on the stroke of half time.

The 6’7 gangling striker was later replaced by Maxi Lopez in stoppage time.

Simy, who also scored hat-trick last weekend against Cittadella, has now contributed the most goals in Serie B this season.

This season, the Forward has been involved in 22 goals ( 18 goals and 4 assists) for Crotone and has been crucial to Crotone’s Serie A promotion campaign.

Crotone are second on the table with 61 points from 34 games and with just 5 games more to play, they could be returning to the Italian top flight.