Simy Nwankwo bags Brace but Crotone Lose 4-3 to Napoli

Simy Nwankwo took his season’s tally to 15 goals in the Serie A, with a brace in FC Crotone’s 4-3 defeat to SSC Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday.

The Forward scored either side of Dries Mertens goal, after Lorenzo Insigne and Victor Osimhen had given Napoli a two-goal lead.

Simy’s brace were his seventh and eighth goals in a succession in the last five matches for the Rossoblù.

CROTONE NOT MAKING SIMY’s GOALS COUNT

However, the 28 year-old’s efforts this campaign isn’t reflected in Crotone’s season, that’s been nothing less than dismal.

Although he has scored nearly 50% of the team’s total goals of the season, Serse Cosmi’s men languish at the bottom of the table.

They have won just four games in 29 round of matches and have lost 22 times, the most by any team in Italy’s top three tiers, and have picked up only 15 points.