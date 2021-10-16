Simy finally gets first Salernitana goal, but it ends in defeat to Spezia

Nwankwo Simy celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match between Spezia and US Salernitana at Stadio Alberto Picco. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Simy Nwankwo finally scored his first goal of the season in the Serie game against Spezia on Saturday.

A first half goal with Joel Obi credited with the assist, saw the 29 year-old find the back of the net.

 

It is his first goal for the newly promoted side since joining them on loan in the summer from FC Crotone.

 

However, the goal did little to stop Salernitana’s poor start to the league campaign as they fell 2-1; Spezia turned the game around in the second half.

 

The latest defeat leaves them 19th in the standings with a single win in 8 league matches.

