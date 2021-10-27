Simy comes good for Salernitana off the bench, Authorities open investigation into Osimhen’s Racist chants Claims

Andrea Schiavone celebrates with his teammate Nwankwo Simy after scoring during the Serie A match between Venezia FC and US Salernitana. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Simy Nwankwo came off the bench to inspire Salernitana to their first away win of the season, with a 2-1 triumph at Venezia.

The Nigerian set up Andrea Schiavone’s extra time winner, to register his first assist of the season, and has now contributed three goals to Salernitana’s survival battle.
Simy’s compatriot Joel Obi played 76 minutes in the tie, while forward David Okereke was substituted in the 74th minute for home side, Venezia.
Meanwhile, the Italian Serie A authorities have confirmed investigations proceeding against AS Roma regarding racist chants aimed at Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the two clubs’ league clash.

 

Referee Davide Massa, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Victor Osimhen gesture during the Serie A match between AS Roma and SSC Napoli at Stadio Olimpico. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
The game ended scoreless, and Osimhen, who was on for 90 minutes terrorized the hosts time and again coming closest to scoring.
However, Giallorossi fans tried putting off the striker, with a few crossing the line through discriminatory chants.
The FIGC Prosecutor’s Office will now investigate the situation with a view to sanctioning any erring party.
Osimhen has eight goals in all competitions this season.

