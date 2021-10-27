Simy comes good for Salernitana off the bench, Authorities open investigation into Osimhen’s Racist chants Claims

Simy Nwankwo came off the bench to inspire Salernitana to their first away win of the season, with a 2-1 triumph at Venezia.
The Nigerian set up Andrea Schiavone’s extra time winner, to register his first assist of the season, and has now contributed three goals to Salernitana’s survival battle.
Simy’s compatriot Joel Obi played 76 minutes in the tie, while forward David Okereke was substituted in the 74th minute for home side, Venezia.
Meanwhile, the Italian Serie A authorities have confirmed investigations proceeding against AS Roma regarding racist chants aimed at Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the two clubs’ league clash.