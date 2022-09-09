Simon returns as Nantes marks 20-year wait for European football with a win

Josh Bowler (Olympiacos) and Moses Simon (Nantes0 during the UEFA Europa League. (Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Nantes beat Olympiacos 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday, and Moses Simon made his return to action after a brief injury layoff.

Simon was a second half substitute, introduced with a little over twenty minutes left to play.

The Canaries got their noses in front in the 32nd minute through Mostafa Mohamed, but a Samuel Moutoussamy own goal in the second half (50′) leveled the scoreline.

Nantes thought they had restored their lead and Evan Guessand a goal in the 50th minute, but it was chalked off by VAR for offside.

However, with three minutes of stoppage time played, Guessand found the back of the net and this time it stood.

The 21 year-old Frenchman snatched a late winner for his side at the Stade de la Beaujoire to mark their return to European football after 20 years.

 

 

 

Assist for Boniface in stunning win against Union Berlin

Victor Boniface got his Europa League campaign with Royal Union SG off to a winning start, notching an assist in the 1-0 win away at Union Berlin.

Boniface set up Senne Lynen in the first half, with a 39th minute goal to stun the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei crowd.

Union Berlin had a player was shown a straight red for a dangerous foul late on as the visitors held on to pick up all three points.

