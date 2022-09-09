Simon returns as Nantes marks 20-year wait for European football with a win

Nantes beat Olympiacos 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday, and Moses Simon made his return to action after a brief injury layoff.
Simon was a second half substitute, introduced with a little over twenty minutes left to play.
The Canaries got their noses in front in the 32nd minute through Mostafa Mohamed, but a Samuel Moutoussamy own goal in the second half (50′) leveled the scoreline.
Nantes thought they had restored their lead and Evan Guessand a goal in the 50th minute, but it was chalked off by VAR for offside.
However, with three minutes of stoppage time played, Guessand found the back of the net and this time it stood.
The 21 year-old Frenchman snatched a late winner for his side at the Stade de la Beaujoire to mark their return to European football after 20 years.