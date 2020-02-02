Simon Moses Up for Player of the Month Award

Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon is in the running for FC Nantes January Player of The Month award following his impressive display for the French side last month.

Nantes announced the four-man nominees on their official website on Saturday.

Simon will battle with Imran Louza, Mehdi Abeid and Dennis Appiah for the gong.

The Nigeria International was brilliant for the Canaries in January,scoring two goals and providing three assists in the five games he played in.

He also increased his chances for the award after netting his team’s second goal in the 2-1 loss at Rennes on Friday.

Simon has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.