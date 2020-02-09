Simon Moses scores, Picks up Injury in Six-goal Thriller

Nigerian winger Moses Simon continued his good form for his French Ligue Un side Nantes in their 3-3 draw with Dijon on Saturday.

On his 22nd league appearance for FC Nantes, Moses scored his fifth goal, and the third goal on a trot.

The Nigerian brought Nantes level, five minutes after they went behind in the opening 15 minutes of the first half.

Stephy Mavididi, scoring the first of his brace, had put the hosts ahead early on in the contest.

Dijon regained their lead four minutes later as Julio Tavares finished off a fine move, but an own-goal from Mickael Alphonse restored the parity for the visitors.

The game produced four goals in 34 minutes and looked like there was going to be more.

However, the visitors suffered a blow when Simon Moses pulled up with an injury and was replaced before the half-time whistle went.

After the restart, the hosts didn’t look like slowing down and they got their third and Stephy Mavididi his second.

But Nantes had one last push in them and they showed fight, when Andrei Girotto restored parity for the Canaries with the last kick of the game.

Moses who has now been involved in 17 (nine goals and eight assist) goals for Nantes this season was replaced in the game following a suspected injury.