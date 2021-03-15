Simon Moses relishes Nantes historical win over PSG

Simon Moses was the hero for Nantes in their French Ligue Un win against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Moses netted the winner for the Canaries as they beat Mauricio Pochettino’s side 2-1 at the Parc de Princes.

Julian Draxler gave the hosts the lead (43rd) after Angel Di Maria’s pass to Kylian Mbappe was deflected to his path.

Randal Kolo Muani restored the parity in the second half after intercepting Kylian Mbappe back pass and shot past Navas.

The young Frenchman then assisted Moses Simon’s winner in the 71st minute to seal Nantes first win at Parc de princess since November 2002.

Reacting after the game, Moses Simon praised the team’s effort for the win and also called on his teammates to shift focus to the next game.

“All thanks to God for the victory, Great team spirit it was a good fight boys we did it all together now we can focus on the next one yes we can,” he said after the game.

Nantes will play fellow strugglers Lorient on Sunday March 21.