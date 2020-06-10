Simon Moses Missed out on Ajax Deal over Financial Terms

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon says he regretted not signing for Ajax Amsterdam despite impressing during his trial with the club.

Moses was invited to the Dutch giants in 2013 and later signed a pre-contract with the club after his impressive period of trial with the club.

The 24-year-old told footballlive that he was unable to sign for the 1996 Champions league winners after his agent and the club disagreed on personal terms.

“It is true that I almost joined Ajax in 2013. I did very well in test games and scored some goals, but my agent and the club didn’t agree on financial terms. I was young at the time and just wanted to play at the famed club, but my agent thought otherwise and that was it,”He told footballlive.

Last season in France, Moses proved to be one of the best attackers in Ligue Un after scoring nine goals and registered eight assists for Nantes.

Moses, who is on loan from LaLiga side Levante, emerged as Nantes Player of the Season and was named in Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

Simon has earn 33 caps for Nigeria and was integral part of the Super Eagles team that finished third at 2019 African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.