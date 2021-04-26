Simon Moses helps Nantes Comeback win over Strasbourg

Simon Moses provided an assist as Nantes secured a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

Antoine Kombouare’s men have been less impressive in their recent games, losing their last three matches to Nice, Rennes and Lyon.

Simon Moses helped his side return to winning ways, contributing to the team’s winning goal with an assist.

Nantes fought from behind to seal a dramatic win as Simon fed teammate Ludovic Blas the pass for his match-winning strike.

Une contre-attaque éclair conclue par le huitième but de la saison de @ludo9722 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JRw89VBtFT — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) April 26, 2021

The Super Eagles winger featured for 80 minutes and was replaced by Marcus Regis Coco.