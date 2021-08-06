Simon Moses grabs Assists as Nantes and AS Monaco share spoils in Ligue 1 opener

Moses Simon grabbed an assist and put on display on of the better performances on the night for Nantes as they settled for a settle of the spoils against AS Monaco.

Nantes fought from behind, Jean-Charles Castelletto (42′) netting the leveler from an assist provided by Simon.

The hosts had taken an early lead in the 14th minute through Gelson Martins, but Monaco didn’t do enough to protect their lead and would struggle in front of the opposition goal subsequently.

The Nigerian winger was rated one of Nantes’ best performers on the night, his 2.5 possession rating with 63 pass success rating and two aerial battle won.

He was saddled with the corner kick duties and one of them was tucked away. He would be subbed off in the 83rd minute for Merlin Quentin.

The Canaries walked away from Stade Louis II with a point in their opening Ligue 1 game of the new season.