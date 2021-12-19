Simon helps Nantes advance in Coupe de France…Moffi out, Arokodare through

Moses Simon's FC Nantes have beat Sochaux in the Coupe de France round of 64 to advance in the competition. Nantes beat beat the Ligue 2 side 5-4 on penalty after a goalless result in regulation time. Photo credit | IG (fcnantes)

Moses Simon was handed Seventy-three minutes in the Coupe de France round of 64 match against Sochaux at the Stade Auguste Bonal on Saturday.

Simon started for Nantes and was subbed off in the second half in a game that failed to produce any goals in regular time.
The encounter was decided on penalties and it was the Ligue 1 side who progressed (5-4).

 

 

Moffi’s Lorient knocked out of French Cup

FC Lorient have now gone twelve games without a win across all competitions and have lost 8 of the last nine matches following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Rennes in the Coupe de France.

Lorient’s Nigerian striker Terem Moffi was called off the bench in the second half of the encounter.
Moffi replaced Adrian Grbic in the 67th minute with the side trailing 1-0.
Eventually, the game would end in another disappointing defeat for Les Merlus.

 

 

Akolo scores hat-trick, No goal for Arokodare in Amiens Coupe de France win

DR Congo’s Chadrac Akolo netted a hat-trick to inspires Amiens progress to the next round of the Coup de France.

Akolo scored in minutes 20, 45+1 and 55, as the visitors looked like they could run Guingamp out of the park. Amiens striker Tolu Arokodare started for the side but fired blank.
Arokodare was replaced in the second half, which Guingamp dominated and managed to get two goals.
However it would end 3-2 as Amiens walked away with the victory and now await the draws for their next opponent.

