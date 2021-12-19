Simon helps Nantes advance in Coupe de France…Moffi out, Arokodare through

Moses Simon was handed Seventy-three minutes in the Coupe de France round of 64 match against Sochaux at the Stade Auguste Bonal on Saturday.
Simon started for Nantes and was subbed off in the second half in a game that failed to produce any goals in regular time.
The encounter was decided on penalties and it was the Ligue 1 side who progressed (5-4).
Moffi’s Lorient knocked out of French Cup
FC Lorient have now gone twelve games without a win across all competitions and have lost 8 of the last nine matches following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Rennes in the Coupe de France.
Lorient’s Nigerian striker Terem Moffi was called off the bench in the second half of the encounter.
Moffi replaced Adrian Grbic in the 67th minute with the side trailing 1-0.
Eventually, the game would end in another disappointing defeat for Les Merlus.