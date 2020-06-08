Simon Confirms ongoing Talks between Levante and Nantes over His Future

Nigerian Winger Moses Simon says his future will be decided by Levante UD and FC Nantes but is unsure where he will play next season.

Simon, 24, joined Levante on from KAA Gent in 2018 but was loaned to Ligue Un side FC Nantes.

The attacker scored 9 goals and provided 8 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Canaries. He was voted Nantes player of the season after the cancellation of the 2019-20 season in France.

Speaking about his time in France and the likelihood of returning to Nantes on a permanent transfer, Simon told footballlive that he expects the clubs to come to some agreement about his future.

‘I am happy that I achieved something in France even though I was on loan,’ said the Winger.

‘I have nothing to say about my future. My parent club is Levante and I’m on loan to Nantes. The clubs will have to agree on some terms to determine where I’ll play next season. So for now I am with Levante.’