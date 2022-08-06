Simba SC snaps Rivers United Star

Nelson Okwa. Photo | NPFL

Nelson Okwa has ended his time at Rivers United following the decision to join Tanzanian club side Simba SC.

Okwa completed a move this week to Simba ahead of the new season after a successful campaign with Rivers United where he won the NPFL title.

 

 

The 25 year-old Midfielder is expected to become an important player at the club because he also comes with Champions League experience.

 

Simba SC will compete in the CAF Champions League following their second place finish in the Ligi Kuu Bara.

