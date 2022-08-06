Simba SC snaps Rivers United Star

Nelson Okwa has ended his time at Rivers United following the decision to join Tanzanian club side Simba SC.
Okwa completed a move this week to Simba ahead of the new season after a successful campaign with Rivers United where he won the NPFL title.
Nelson Esor has joined Simba FC of Tanzania.
A model professional. A credit to Rivers United
We thank you Esor for your contribution to our club during your stay with us.
Everyone at Rivers United wishes Nelson Esor and his family all the very best in their new chapter. pic.twitter.com/TXJV0MtyLR
— Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) August 3, 2022
The 25 year-old Midfielder is expected to become an important player at the club because he also comes with Champions League experience.