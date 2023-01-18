Simba SC ships off Nelson Okwa on Loan

Tanzanian Premier League Outfit, Ihefu FC have completed the loan signing of midfielder Nelson Okwa from Simba SC.
Okwa had only recently joined Simba SC from Rivers United, but has struggled to come by regular game time at his new club.
The 26 year’s move was announced on Ihefu FC’s social media, welcoming the attacking midfielder to the club.
His wages would be split between the two clubs as agreed during negotiations for the NPFL champions.
Ihefu FC also unveiled Victor Akpan as their new player on loan from Simba for the rest of the season.
Per Maulid Kitenge (EFM Radio & TV E), Ihefu FC has confirmed the signing of Simba SC midfielder Victor Akpan on a loan contract until the end of the season.
𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘: Klabu ya Ihefu FC imethibitisha kumsajili kiungo wa Simba SC, Victor Akpan kwa mkataba wa mkopo mpaka mwisho wa msimu.#KitengeSports pic.twitter.com/tV1amJXuiL
— Maulid Kitenge (@mshambuliaji) January 17, 2023